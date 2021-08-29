Cancel
Foster, WV

William “Foster” Webb Sr.

By Naomi Bowles
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago

William “Foster” Webb Sr., 82, of Ruth, WV, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was a loving husband, daddy, pawpaw, brother, and uncle. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and chopping wood. He served his country as a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

Foster was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric; parents, Walter and Mable; brothers, Richard, James, Cecil, Mike, Gifford, Ken and Little Bobby; and sister, Jean.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Denise (Rommie), Ronda, Kelli Jo (Keith), and William Jr.; grandchildren, Frosti, Bradley, and Bethany (Bo); great grandchildren, Randy Joe, Sonny, Colton, Harli, Cayd, Remmy, Iziah, Lynix, Resci, and Charlee; sister, Betty (Bobby) Means of Yawkey.

Service will be held to celebrate his legacy at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Means & Webb Cemetery, Yawkey.

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

Obituaries
Country
Germany
CNN

Biden launches federal effort to respond to Texas law as he faces pressure to protect abortion

(CNN) — A new Texas law that effectively bans most abortions prompted President Joe Biden on Wednesday to use a word he'd entirely avoided as president: "Abortion." The absence of the word in Biden's public remarks and statements has frustrated activists, who say it reflects an issue that fell off the priority list even as women's right to an abortion comes under threat in states across the Midwest and South.
The Hill

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to step down

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday announced that he would be stepping down from his position as his approval ratings continued to fall due to his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Suga, 72, said he would not contest the ruling party's leadership race in a few weeks, ahead of...
NBC News

Former DA indicted for allegedly 'showing favor' to men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery

A former Georgia district attorney was indicted by a grand jury Thursday for allegedly showing preference to the men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery last year. Jaquelyn Lee Johnson was indicted on charges of violation of oath of public officer and obstruction of a police officer, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr announced. Johnson served as Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney when Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, was shot last February. Johnson ultimately lost re-election in November.
Caldor Fire evacuation orders eased; favorable weather to aid battle against California blaze

Authorities lifted some evacuation orders in El Dorado County, where the tenacious Caldor Fire had displaced thousands in the Northern California community. Calmer winds and moderate humidity assisted firefighters Thursday in their efforts to slow down the wildfire that began on Aug. 14. The Caldor Fire is considered California's 15th largest in state history, spanning about 210,000 acres, officials said. The fire was 25 percent contained as of Thursday afternoon.

