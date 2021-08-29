William “Foster” Webb Sr., 82, of Ruth, WV, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was a loving husband, daddy, pawpaw, brother, and uncle. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and chopping wood. He served his country as a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

Foster was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric; parents, Walter and Mable; brothers, Richard, James, Cecil, Mike, Gifford, Ken and Little Bobby; and sister, Jean.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Denise (Rommie), Ronda, Kelli Jo (Keith), and William Jr.; grandchildren, Frosti, Bradley, and Bethany (Bo); great grandchildren, Randy Joe, Sonny, Colton, Harli, Cayd, Remmy, Iziah, Lynix, Resci, and Charlee; sister, Betty (Bobby) Means of Yawkey.

Service will be held to celebrate his legacy at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Means & Webb Cemetery, Yawkey.