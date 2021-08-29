William “Foster” Webb Sr.
William “Foster” Webb Sr., 82, of Ruth, WV, went to be with the Lord on August 25, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was a loving husband, daddy, pawpaw, brother, and uncle. He loved fishing, hunting, gardening, and chopping wood. He served his country as a member of the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.
Foster was preceded in death by his grandson, Eric; parents, Walter and Mable; brothers, Richard, James, Cecil, Mike, Gifford, Ken and Little Bobby; and sister, Jean.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy; children, Denise (Rommie), Ronda, Kelli Jo (Keith), and William Jr.; grandchildren, Frosti, Bradley, and Bethany (Bo); great grandchildren, Randy Joe, Sonny, Colton, Harli, Cayd, Remmy, Iziah, Lynix, Resci, and Charlee; sister, Betty (Bobby) Means of Yawkey.
Service will be held to celebrate his legacy at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 29, 2021, at Means & Webb Cemetery, Yawkey.
