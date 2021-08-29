Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bluefield, WV

Raymond O. “Rusty” Repass

By Naomi Bowles
Posted by 
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago

Raymond O. “Rusty” Repass, 82, of Bluefield, died Wednesday,

Born January 10, 1939, in Bluefield, he was the son of the late Tom Repass and Olga Yancey Johnson. Rusty was a graduate of Beaver High School and served with the U.S. Air Force. He retired from A.E.P. with 35 years of service from the transmission department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra DeMarie. Those left to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Wright Repass; Loving daughter, Jennifer Disibbio and husband Rick; Th WVree loving grandchildren, Brenden, Ian and Channing whom he cherished. A private graveside service will be held Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Bluewell with Pastor Jim Simmons speaking. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Repass family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Raymond O. “Rusty” Repass, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.

Comments / 0

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
379K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Princeton, WV
City
Bluefield, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cremation#Pastor#Beaver High School#The U S Air Force#A E P#Sympathy Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Texas StateNBC News

With abortion curbed in Texas, medication abortion bill about to become law

As a novel six-week abortion ban has significantly curtailed abortion care in Texas, another bill, aimed at restricting medication abortion, is set to become law in the state. The Legislature this week advanced the bill, called Senate Bill 4, which would limit access to medication abortions for many. For now, patients can obtain the medication up until 10 weeks of pregnancy in the state. The measure would prevent physicians from administering it to people who are more than seven weeks pregnant and prohibit the pills from being mailed in Texas.
MusicPosted by
The Associated Press

ABBA back after 40 years with new album, virtual stage show

LONDON (AP) — ABBA is releasing its first new music in four decades, along with a concert performance that will see the “Dancing Queen” quartet going entirely digital. The forthcoming album “Voyage,” to be released Nov. 5, is a follow-up to 1981′s “The Visitors,” which until now had been the swan song of the Swedish supergroup. And a virtual version of the band will begin a series of concerts in London on May 27.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Ida death toll climbs to at least 46 across northeast

At least 46 people across the northeast have died after the remnants of Hurricane Ida poured across the region, according to USA Today. New Jersey Gov.Phil Murphy (D) announced Thursday that 23 individuals were reported dead in the storm, a majority of which were caught in their vehicles by flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy