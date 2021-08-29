Raymond O. “Rusty” Repass, 82, of Bluefield, died Wednesday,

Born January 10, 1939, in Bluefield, he was the son of the late Tom Repass and Olga Yancey Johnson. Rusty was a graduate of Beaver High School and served with the U.S. Air Force. He retired from A.E.P. with 35 years of service from the transmission department. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Sandra DeMarie. Those left to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife, Barbara Wright Repass; Loving daughter, Jennifer Disibbio and husband Rick; Th WVree loving grandchildren, Brenden, Ian and Channing whom he cherished. A private graveside service will be held Monday at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in Bluewell with Pastor Jim Simmons speaking. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Repass family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on the Athens Road in Princeton.

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Raymond O. “Rusty” Repass, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.