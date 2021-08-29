Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kanye West releases new album ‘Donda’ after month-long delay

By CNN
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lj1gd_0bgZcFCq00
Kanye West, performing here in 2015, has released new music. Kevin Winter/Getty Images North America

CNN — Kanye West released his latest studio album “Donda” on Sunday, after a delay. West hosted multiple listening events in the weeks leading up to the release of his album.

The album includes contributions from Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Jay Electronica, The Lox, Travis Scott, and others.

“Donda” was originally scheduled for release on July 22, following the first of three elaborate listening events, CNN reported.

There are 27 songs included on the Spotify playlist for the album. There is one track, “Jail pt. 2″ featuring DaBaby, that is listed but not available to listen to yet.

He held a final listening event in Chicago on Thursday, where DaBaby, Marilyn Manson, and Kim Kardashian West, participated.

The rapper’s last album, Grammy-winning record “Jesus is King” was released in 2019.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Jay Z
Person
Kim Kardashian West
Person
Jay Electronica
Person
Jesus
Person
Kanye
Person
Young Thug
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Travis Scott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Studio Album#Cnn#The Lox Travis Scott#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Wears Mask With Zipper Face Holes To Support Ex Kanye West

Serving Rubber Man from “American Horror Story” couture, Kim Kardashian wore one of her most extra outfits to date to support Kanye West. The reality TV star went above and beyond to show that family and fashion come first even in a post-Kimye world. On Thursday, Kardashian attended the second listening event for the rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed new album, “Donda,” at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is reportedly living until his new project is completed.
CelebritiesOk Magazine

Kanye West Reportedly Flees To Berlin In Disguise Following The Controversial Release Of 'Donda'

The rapper reportedly jetted off to Berlin following the controversy surrounding his 10th studio album Donda — that has left him feuding with Chris Brown and Soulja Boy. The 44-year-old rap legend was spotted in the German capital perusing several art galleries and museums. In photos obtained by Page Six, the “Runaway” artist disguised himself in an all-black outfit with boots, cargo pants, a hoodie and a black balaclava covering his face.
MusicSFGate

Watch Kanye West's Dramatic Music Video for 'Come to Life'

Kanye West has dropped a music video for his Donda cut “Come to Life.” The clip was filmed during the rapper’s August 26th listening event streamed on Apple Music, which saw West appearing to set himself on fire. Kim Kardashian also shows in the video, dressed in a wedding gown....
Celebritiesuncrazed.com

Soulja Boy Calls Out “Coward” Kanye West

Soulja Boy has called Kanye West a “coward” after the rapper removed him from his new album DONDA without warning. West’s 27-track album, which released on Sunday, August 29 after multiple delays and large scale listening events, features the likes of Jay-Z, Travis Scott and The Weeknd. Both Soulja Boy...
Chicago, ILComplex

Watch Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Album Listening Event in Chicago

Kanye West has brought the Donda listening experience to his hometown of Chicago. The multi-hyphenate is taking over Soldier Field stadium tonight to host a third public listening session for his much-anticipated album. ‘Ye presented two similar events at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta over the past month, giving fans around the world a preview of his oft-delayed project.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

HNHH Staff Picks Playlist: Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Grip, & More

Finally, Kanye West has released his tenth studio album, DONDA. After three large-scale listening events and plenty of teasers over the last year, the rollout for the album culminated with a pot-stirring event at Soldier Field in Chicago, during which Kanye introduced DaBaby, who made homophobic comments a few weeks ago, and Marilyn Manson, who has been accused of rape and sexual assault, on stage with him. On Sunday morning, Kanye released the official studio album, stunning fans, who have already been declaring DONDA as a masterpiece.
CelebritiesLantern

Kanye West elevates his sound on ‘Donda’

After months of teasers and faux album announcements, Kanye West released his 10th studio album, “Donda” — titled after his mother — Sunday. There has been some fan speculation as to who actually released “Donda.” West shared an Instagram post Sunday that stated, “UNIVERSAL PUT MY ALBUM OUT WITHOUT MY APPROVAL AND THEY BLOCKED JAIL 2 FROM BEING ON THE ALBUM.” While some fans believe West’s label Universal Records released this album without his approval, others believe it’s just another marketing stunt by West himself.
MusicPosted by
Reason.com

Donda Is a Portal Into Kanye West's Exquisite Mania

Over the last five years, Kanye West has met Donald Trump, flirted with MAGA-ism, gotten divorced from Kim Kardashian West, re-devoted his life to Christianity, produced an award-winning gospel album, and run for president (receiving roughly 60,000 votes). Though West has taken off the red cap, he's still finding new ways to press people's buttons, daring fans to keep liking his music, no matter how he presents himself.

Comments / 0

Community Policy