The Medium PS5 gamescom Trailer Released; Get Spiritually Hooked This September 3
After its initial launch for the Xbox Series consoles and PC in January of this year, Bloober Team’s The Medium is now all set for PlayStation gamers this Friday as it releases for the PlayStation 5 on September 3. To celebrate this upcoming release, the developer has shown a new The Medium gamescom trailer, which shows off PlayStation gamers what to expect from the horror title. Check it out below.mp1st.com
Comments / 0