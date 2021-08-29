American Horror Story: Double Feature
American Horror Story is back with a double dose of terror for its 10th season. The FX anthology series from mega-producer Ryan Murphy has returned two years after its last installment, 1984, with new takes on two classic horror stories in one jam-packed season. American Horror Story: Double Feature takes place in two parts over 10 episodes, with Part 1: Red Tide following a writer (Finn Wittrock) and his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and daughter, who move to Cape Cod seeking inspiration in a strange town.www.harpersbazaar.com
