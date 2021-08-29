Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

American Horror Story: Double Feature

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Horror Story is back with a double dose of terror for its 10th season. The FX anthology series from mega-producer Ryan Murphy has returned two years after its last installment, 1984, with new takes on two classic horror stories in one jam-packed season. American Horror Story: Double Feature takes place in two parts over 10 episodes, with Part 1: Red Tide following a writer (Finn Wittrock) and his pregnant wife (Lily Rabe) and daughter, who move to Cape Cod seeking inspiration in a strange town.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lily Rabe
Person
Finn Wittrock
Person
Evan Peters
Person
Frances Conroy
Person
Billie Lourd
Person
Angelica Ross
Person
Sarah Paulson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Stories#Cable Tv#Double Feature#American Horror Story#Fx#Red Tide#Entertainment Weekly#Ahsfx#Wittrock Rabe#M Et Pt#Gaslight#Hulu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

‘Euphoria’ Actor Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan to Star in Horror Film ‘Cuckoo’ for Neon

“Euphoria” star Hunter Schafer, John Malkovich and Gemma Chan of “Crazy Rich Asians” fame will team up for “Cuckoo,” an upcoming horror movie from Neon. Tilman Singer is writing and directing the film, which begins production in 2022. Additional cast members include Sofia Boutella (“Atomic Blonde”), Jan Bluthardt, Zita Hanrot and Proschat Madani. “Cuckoo” marks Singer’s sophomore feature following the supernatural thriller “Luz.” Neon, the financier of the film, didn’t provide a single detail about the movie, except that it falls in the horror genre. Ken Kao and Josh Rosenbaum of Waypoint Entertainment will serve as producers, along with Markus Halberschmidt and Maria...
Celebritiesseattlepi.com

Monica Lewinsky, Sarah Paulson and Beanie Feldstein Toast 'Impeachment: American Crime Story'

Lewinsky, a producer on the latest installment of Ryan Murphy’s Emmy-winning anthology series, posed for photographers on the red, white and blue arrivals carpet for a few minutes before skipping the interview press to head inside to a makeshift cocktail lounge. Chatter on the carpet was Lewinsky became skittish about being photographed in front of the façade of the White House that was erected on the step-and-repeat or the “Impeachment” posters, which also feature images of the White House.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Sofia Boutella, John Malkovich and More Join NEON’s Horror Movie ‘Cuckoo’

Singer wrote the script and he’ll also be directing the horror movie. Deadline notes, “He’s bringing his Luz team back together for Cuckoo including DP Paul Faltz, composer Simon Waskow and production designer Dario Mendez Acosta.”. Plot details, at this time, are under wraps. Stay tuned. Writer in the horror...
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

You Are Now Listening to KPCD 666 – Three Part “American Horror Story: Double Feature” Audio Drama Launches

You’re listening to KPCD 666 Cape Radio. Talk, news, and local tunes from the tip of Route 6. The tenth season of the FX series, “American Horror Story: Double Feature” will be broken up into two parts, featuring “one story by the sea” (Part 1: Red Tide) and “one story by the sand” (Part 2: Death Valley). The new season premieres on August 25, and FX is first setting the stage with a three-part audio drama that they just launched on YouTube today.
TV Seriesbloody-disgusting.com

[Review] “American Horror Story: Double Feature” Makes a Big Splash With the Start to “Red Tide”

The new split season of ‘American Horror Story’ presents a fractured family and a creative take on a classic creature, but already shows fatigue. American Horror Story heads into its tenth season with Double Feature and at this point the overall horror theme for each season–as well as the cast–is the most exciting aspect of the series. The anthology series leans into the grindhouse angle with this split season that advertises double the content, but it’s also an encouraging example of Ryan Murphy and American Horror Story understanding their strengths and weaknesses with two mini-seasons that only need to be half as long. American Horror Story’s biggest problem at this point is not having enough story to sustain a season–or the opposite approach where too much is crammed into a season and it struggles with excess. It’s still too soon to tell, especially when every season of American Horror Story begins with encouraging and memorable elements, but AHS: Double Feature’s split structure might end up being the smartest thing the series has done in years.
CelebritiesHarper's Bazaar

Sarah Paulson Has “Regrets” About Wearing a Fat Suit in Impeachment: American Crime Story

Sarah Paulson wishes she'd made different choices while filming her latest series, Impeachment: American Crime Story. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Emmy Award–winning actress said that she has regrets about playing Linda Tripp, a controversial public figure who worked to expose the Clinton–Lewinsky scandal in 1998. Fat activists criticized Paulson's use of synthetic padding to play Tripp (a role for which she also gained 30 pounds). Further, they called her casting a missed opportunity to have a plus-sized actor play the role.
TV SeriesHarper's Bazaar

Manifest Is Getting a Fourth Season on Netflix

Manifest is getting a second life on Netflix. The sci-fi mystery series has been picked up by the streamer for a fourth and final season after being cancelled by NBC last June. Netflix announced the renewal yesterday, adding that the super-sized final season will have 20 episodes. Manifest follows the...
TV SeriesComicBook

American Horror Stories: Production Designer Eve McCarney on Bringing the American Horror Story Spinoff to Life

In the first season of American Horror Stories, fans got to experience individual stories set within the larger American Horror Story universe. While some had some very concrete ties to American Horror Story — the series' first two episodes, as well as its season finale, were all tied to the iconic Murder House first introduced in American Horror Story's first season — others were unique, standalone tales that brought new terror. But, even though American Horror Stories offered something new for fans, like the main series, a major part of Stories is the look and feel of each episode, where no detail is too small in helping to bring the terror to life.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

American Horror Story: all seasons ordered from worst to best according to Filmaffinity

Ryan Murphy, creator of American Horror Story, signed an important agreement with Netflix to develop their own fictions exclusively for this platform. However, a clause in his contract allows him to continue producing series for FX as long as they are part of the AHS family of series. There are already new spin-off underway, in addition to the tenth season of his horror anthology, which will also hit Disney+ on September 22, as part of the Star catalog.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

Steven Boyer Joins The Cast Of ‘Love Life’

Oh, I love a day where I get to write a lot of things about love and exercise my bitchy bitter muscles. I know, I know – love is a good thing. You know what is a good thing about love? That would be Love Life on HBO Max. The first season featured Anna Kendrick and I was addicted to it. It was written beautifully and the pacing is great.
MoviesHarper's Bazaar

13 Vintage Red Carpet Photos From Classic Horror Movie Premieres

It's common for stars to kick off their careers by taking roles in horror films. It happened for Kevin Bacon in 1980's Friday the 13th, Jennifer Aniston in 1993's Leprechaun, and Jamie Lee Curtis in 1978's Halloween. Oh, and let's not forget that Matthew McConaughey pulled double duty in the horror genre, starting out his career acting alongside Renée Zellweger in 1995's The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation, as well as appearing in an original episode of Unsolved Mysteries.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

The Chemist Might Be the Most Dangerous 'AHS: Double Feature' Character

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those who aren't caught up with AHS: Double Feature. Episode 3 of American Horror Story: Double Feature introduces the genius behind those little black pills. She's known solely as the Chemist and, in the grand scheme of things in Red Tide, she's perhaps the most important character. But because it took until the third out of the six Red Tide episodes to introduce her, viewers are curious about who the Chemist is.
TV & VideosElite Daily

You Need To See Evan Peters In Drag In This New AHS Promo

It’s been quite a while since fans got to dive into the chilling American Horror Story universe. After an excruciatingly long break, however, Ryan Murphy’s monsters have returned to the screen for Season 10. And while plenty of AHS alumni are on the cast list this time around, fans have been especially excited for the return of Evan Peters. The actor took a break from the series for a few years, but from the look of the American Horror Story Season 10, Episode 4 promo, Peters is once again thriving in Murphy’s world.
TV Seriesfilm-book.com

AMERICAN HORROR STORY: Season 10, Episode 4: Blood Buffet TV Show Trailer [FX]

FX‘s American Horror Story: Season 10, Episode 4: Blood Buffet TV show trailer has been released. American Horror Story: Season 10 (Double Feature) stars Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock, Denis O’Hare, Robin Weigert, Cody Fern, Macaulay Culkin, Neal McDonough, Kaia Gerber, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, and Rebecca Dayan.
MoviesPosted by
Deadline

Tina Fey & Jon Hamm Black Comedy Feature ‘Maggie Moore(s)’ Adds Micah Stock

EXCLUSIVE: Tony nominated stage actor Micah Stock has joined the John Slattery directed feature Maggie Moore(s) in a supporting role, starring opposite Jon Hamm and Tina Fey. The black comedy takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name. Stock will play Jay Moore, described as a lifetime schemer with a personality as greasy as his hair. Additional details about the character are under wraps. Slattery produces with Cary Woods, Vincent Newman, Dan Reardon and Santosh Govindaraju.  Stock most recently starred in Netflix’s...
TV & VideosHarper's Bazaar

Emma Corrin stars in Netflix’s Lady Chatterley’s Lover – here’s what you need to know

Forget about Bridgerton and The Crown for a moment; there’s a new period drama on the horizon, starring one of our favourite British actors. Netflix recently announced that it's in the process of adapting the famous D.H. Lawrence novel Lady Chatterley’s Lover, which explores a noble woman’s affair with a gamekeeper on her husband’s estate. Emma Corrin has been cast in the lead role.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

The Truth About Alexandra Daddario And Logan Lerman's Relationship

Long before starring in "Baywatch" and "The White Lotus," Alexandra Daddario was the daughter of Athena in the "Percy Jackson" movies. Her character, Annabeth, teamed up with the titular Percy, played by Logan Lerman, on a series of mythology-inspired quests. After the rising stars worked together on the two "Percy...
Celebritieswmleader.com

Why Sarah Paulson Can “100 Percent” Relate to Monica Lewinsky

Lewinsky is portrayed by Feldstein onscreen, who also co-executive produces the Ryan Murphy miniseries, premiering Sept. 7 on FX and Hulu. “I’ve walked many miles in her shoes and it’s been a deep, deep wonderful honor,” Feldstein gushed at the premiere. “I kind of had always thought that I was meant to always play her. I know that sounds strange, but she was always a name that popped in my mind.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy