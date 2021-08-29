American Horror Story: Double Feature

The new split season of ‘American Horror Story’ presents a fractured family and a creative take on a classic creature, but already shows fatigue. American Horror Story heads into its tenth season with Double Feature and at this point the overall horror theme for each season–as well as the cast–is the most exciting aspect of the series. The anthology series leans into the grindhouse angle with this split season that advertises double the content, but it’s also an encouraging example of Ryan Murphy and American Horror Story understanding their strengths and weaknesses with two mini-seasons that only need to be half as long. American Horror Story’s biggest problem at this point is not having enough story to sustain a season–or the opposite approach where too much is crammed into a season and it struggles with excess. It’s still too soon to tell, especially when every season of American Horror Story begins with encouraging and memorable elements, but AHS: Double Feature’s split structure might end up being the smartest thing the series has done in years.