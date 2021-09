Towns are cleaning up following a heavy rain storm overnight. Lyman Hall in Wallingford is closed due to water issues, police said. Lyman Hall was closed just after 7:30 a.m., but the students were already at the school which is causing a traffic issue in the area, police said. There are also a few areas in town with trees or power lines down, including the 800 block of Durham Road, and Old Durham Road, police noted. There were also a few power outages overnight, police said.