Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Smith reach agreement on 4-year, $64 million contract extension
The Minnesota Vikings and star safety Harrison Smith have reached an agreement on a four-year, $64 million contract extension. The deal will make the 32-year-old the second-highest-paid safety in the NFL, behind only Jamal Adams. Over the last decade, Smith ranks top-three among safeties in pressures generated (75), pass breakups plus interceptions (58) and tackles for loss or no gain against the run (47).www.pff.com
