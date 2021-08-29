Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Smith reach agreement on 4-year, $64 million contract extension

By PFF News Staff Aug 29, 2021 Minnesota Vikings
pff.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Minnesota Vikings and star safety Harrison Smith have reached an agreement on a four-year, $64 million contract extension. The deal will make the 32-year-old the second-highest-paid safety in the NFL, behind only Jamal Adams. Over the last decade, Smith ranks top-three among safeties in pressures generated (75), pass breakups plus interceptions (58) and tackles for loss or no gain against the run (47).

www.pff.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#2012 Nfl Draft#Pro Bowl#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Mikegolicjr#Nfl Draft#5th 2013#Pff#The Kansas City Chiefs#New Orleans Saints
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLzonecoverage.com

Why the Vikings Released Everson Griffen

Tuesday’s roster cutdowns manifested themselves in a strange fashion. After the final cuts came in, it would be easy to have questions. Why isn’t there a long snapper? Is it really wise to cut Ameer Abdullah? Wait, does that say Everson Griffen?!. It would be extremely difficult to justify keeping...
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Nebraska Star RB Released By NFL Team

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL teams were forced to make final cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The Minnesota Vikings made some notable moves to get their roster down to their 53-man limit, including the release of defensive end Everson Griffen, running back Ameer Abdullah, long snapper Andrew DePaola, offensive guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Tye Smith.
NFLthespun.com

Vikings Have Reportedly Suffered A Major Injury Blow

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith, who is expected to have an expanded role this season, is now likely to begin the year on the sideline. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Smith is expected to undergo knee surgery for a meniscus injury. The procedure will keep him out for the beginning of the season.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Backup Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any questions about who’ll be their starting quarterback, as Kirk Cousins is clearly the best option on the roster. When it comes to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, though, there isn’t as much clarity. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond competed throughout training...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

AP source: Jets trade TE Chris Herndon to Vikings

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. He had a promising rookie season, but never quite became the consistent playmaker New York was hoping for.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Wild QB Theories Still Floating around Vikings Orbit

The Minnesota Vikings are 16 days from their first regular season game of 2021, but strange quarterback theories still persist relating to the team. Earlier in the offseason, fat rumors circulated with the insinuation that Kirk Cousins would be traded. He wasn’t, making the folks that predicted his imminent exodus to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, or Houston Texans – look pretty silly.
NFLYardbarker

Vikings Expected to Re-Sign Veteran Quarterback Sean Mannion

Jake Browning had his chance to seize the Vikings' backup quarterback job for this season and couldn't capitalize, struggling mightily in three preseason games. So the Vikings are likely going back to a familiar face: Sean Mannion, who was their backup in 2019 and 2020. Mannion was released by the...
NFLPioneer Press

Vikings DE Everson Griffen gets his old No. 97 jersey back

Honestly, it would have been weird to see veteran defensive end Everson Griffen in anything other than a No. 97 jersey. Luckily for Griffen, who officially re-signed with the Vikings on Wednesday, defensive tackle Michael Pierce was more than willing to give it up. After wearing the No. 97 jersey...
NFLNBC Sports

Inside the Harrison Smith extension

Vikings safety Harrison Smith has been one of the key pieces of the Minnesota defense for nearly a decade. He recently signed a four-year extension, putting him under contract with the team for five more years. Here’s a look at the details of the deal, per a source with knowledge...
NFLtheScore

Report: Vikings, Smith agree to 4-year, $64M extension

The Minnesota Vikings and safety Harrison Smith have agreed to a four-year, $64-million extension, reports NFL reporter Mike Golic Jr. The pact makes the 32-year-old defensive back the second-highest-paid safety in the NFL behind Seattle Seahawks star Jamal Adams.

Comments / 0

Community Policy