[ARCHIVES] VanZant Slams Barber For Messaging Her Husband

Paige VanZant is not a fan of how Maycee Barber is going about getting a fight with her. Fan-favorite VanZant has been in headlines this week for her claims that she makes more money posting pictures on Instagram than fighting for the UFC. But it’s another issue involving Instagram that has VanZant riled up in a different fashion. Speaking on this week’s episode of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show” (via MMA Mania), VanZant accused Barber of going as far as messaging her husband Austin Vanderford on the social media app.www.mmanews.com
