Konnor Pilkington dazzles again for RubberDucks

record-courier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKonnor Pilkington dazzled again and the Ducks got on the board early and often Saturday night to secure a road victory at Somerset (58-42). Pilkington (2-0) tossed five innings, allowing just one run on two hits and two walks. The left-hander struck out six and lowered his ERA to 1.80. Dakody Clemmer, Skylar Arias and Aaron Pinto all threw shutout relief to close out the win.

