Firefighters from Southern Nevada heading to Louisiana

A team of local firefighters is heading to Louisiana Sunday in response to Hurricane Ida making landfall.

The Nevada Task Force 1 Urban Search & Rescue team has been activated by FEMA and ordered to deploy to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to assist crews dealing with the hurricane.

“Whether it is still water, swift water, structural issues, or anything that they might find down there, this team is ready and experienced," said John Steinbeck, Clark County fire chief.

Clark County officials say the team consists of 35 firefighters from Clark County, Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas fire departments, along with other staff.

The Southern Nevada team is one of 28 deployed to Louisiana from around the nation, according to the county.

“It feels really good to put my skills and my knowledge to a service other than just work," said operating engineer Alex Martinez.

The National Hurricane Center says Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 storm at 12:55 p.m. ET.