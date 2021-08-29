CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan City, LA

Morgan City residents see effects of Hurricane Ida, but feel lucky

By KATC News
KATC News
 10 days ago
Morgan City braced for potential impact from Hurricane Ida as the storm began to move inland.

The city made preparations for the storm on ahead of the storm by closing their floodgates and placing residents under a voluntary evacuation.

KATC's Victor Jorges was in the city on Sunday with a look at conditions as Ida continued her move to the northwest.

Residents said the same thing over and over as they prepared for the storm - they have this down to a science, but they're not taking any chances.

“Every time a band comes, you gotta get nervous until it passes and then we have the eye wall, the eye wall is really something to be concerned about," said Greg Green.

Greg and his wife Crystal say they're feeling lucky the hurricane just missed their home in Morgan City. The city saw some debris Sunday afternoon, with branches and leaves on the roads near downtown. But at Karen and Chestnut Drive, a tree, likely 50 or 60 feet tall, toppled over near a home. The peak of the tree was taller than KATC reporter Victor Jorges, who is about 6'4".

We also caught up with Jordan Steele, who was fishing by the bridge as Hurricane Ida was making landfall in southeast Louisiana.

"I feel fine about it," Steele said. "We're all prepared around here, we're always hurricane cautious. Luckily it turned a little bit, so we're not getting as much of a hit as we were expecting."

Morgan City beginning to see effects from Hurricane Ida

The storm moved towards Houma and near Morgan City during the afternoon hours and brought strong winds and heavy rains to the area. Conditions continued to worsen through the evening hours.

A curfew is in place until dawn on Monday, August 30.

Coverage of Hurricane Ida continues on KATC and KATC.com .

