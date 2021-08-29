Flash Flood Watch issued for Benton, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Gibson; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Henry; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Shelby; Tipton; Weakley FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Carroll, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Gibson, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Henry, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby, Tipton and Weakley. * From 7 AM CDT this morning through Tuesday evening. * Widespread heavy rainfall associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida are expected to affect portions of the Mid-South through Tuesday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 6 inches with locally higher amounts are possible. * Areas of flash flooding could result in road closures and may threaten some structures with inundation.