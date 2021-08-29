Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Smith agree to contract extension

All-Pro safety Harrison Smith agreed to a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Vikings did not announce terms of the deal, however multiple media outlets reported it was a four-year, $64 million contract extension with $26.38 million guaranteed.

Smith, 32, recorded 89 tackles, five interceptions and a half-sack in 16 games last season with the Vikings.

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Smith has 747 tackles, 28 interceptions, 13.5 sacks, eight fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles in 130 career games (129 starts) with Minnesota.

Smith was selected by the Vikings with the 29th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

