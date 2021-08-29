Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Minnesota Vikings, Harrison Smith agree to contract extension

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OthFc_0bgZZ84X00

All-Pro safety Harrison Smith agreed to a contract extension with the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.

The Vikings did not announce terms of the deal, however multiple media outlets reported it was a four-year, $64 million contract extension with $26.38 million guaranteed.

Smith, 32, recorded 89 tackles, five interceptions and a half-sack in 16 games last season with the Vikings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBXvy_0bgZZ84X00 Also Read:
Minnesota Vikings schedule and 2021 season predictions

A five-time Pro Bowl selection, Smith has 747 tackles, 28 interceptions, 13.5 sacks, eight fumble recoveries and seven forced fumbles in 130 career games (129 starts) with Minnesota.

Smith was selected by the Vikings with the 29th overall pick of the 2012 NFL Draft.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

18K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLBleacher Report

Everson Griffen Agrees to New Vikings Contract 1 Day After Being Released

Everson Griffen is sticking with the Minnesota Vikings after all. The team re-signed the veteran defensive end Wednesday, one day after releasing him. According to the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Vikings "needed the roster spot for a day to make other moves, but as expected, Griffen's back." The Vikings...
NFLYardbarker

Former Falcons QB Available After Being Cut by Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings have waived former Atlanta Falcons backup quarterback Danny Etling, according to multiple reports. The Falcons have unexpectedly found themselves in the market for a quarterback after A.J. McCarron suffered a season ending knee injury in the first quarter against the Dolphins on Saturday night. Etling became available...
NFLPosted by
FanBuzz

Patrick Peterson Married a Doctor & Named Their Daughter After Peyton Manning

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson was born to be a football player. He’s related to four former pros: Santana Moss, Sinorice Moss, Bryant McFadden and Walter McFadden. Peterson also grew up in South Florida, a veritable breeding ground for football stars. He’s married to a holistic doctor who understands the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Vikings Signed A New Running Back On Monday

The Minnesota Vikings had one of the top rushing attacks in 2020 thanks in large part to the dominance of RB Dalvin Cook. But as training camp approaches its conclusion, the Vikings are giving Cook some veteran help in the backfield. On Monday, the Vikings made several roster moves, including...
NFLthevikingage.com

Former Vikings first-round pick is a ‘star’ at Jaguars training camp

Former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell has apparently been looking impressive this summer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Earlier this year, former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Laquon Treadwell was able to earn a contract from the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former Vikings first-round draft pick has struggled since entering the NFL...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Former Nebraska Star RB Released By NFL Team

On Tuesday afternoon, NFL teams were forced to make final cuts ahead of the 53-man roster deadline. The Minnesota Vikings made some notable moves to get their roster down to their 53-man limit, including the release of defensive end Everson Griffen, running back Ameer Abdullah, long snapper Andrew DePaola, offensive guard Dakota Dozier and cornerback Tye Smith.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Minnesota Vikings cut two former starters for final roster

The Minnesota Vikings cut two veterans in pass rusher Everson Griffen and running back Ameer Abdullah. Griffen was signed just a week ago after spending the 2020 season in Dallas and with the Lions. Prior to the 2020 season, Griffen spent ten seasons in Minnesota. Tom Pelissero of the NFL...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Minnesota Vikings expected to reunite with an old friend

After he was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday, quarterback Sean Mannion is reportedly expected to return to the Minnesota Vikings. When Mike Zimmer was asked on Wednesday if he was comfortable with rookie Kellen Mond being the No. 2 quarterback this season, the Minnesota Vikings head coach responded with an unconvincing, “um, right now. We’ll see what happens in the next few days.”
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Releasing Kyle Rudolph Was Not the Wrong Move

Cumulous clouds actually fell onto the heads of Minnesota Vikings fans on Sunday when news revealed that tight end Irv Smith Jr. was beset by an injured meniscus. No, that’s an exaggeration. The sky didn’t really fall, but the Smith news led some folks to surmise that releasing Kyle Rudolph last March was a mistake. General Manager Rick Spielman cut ties with Rudolph, who spent 10 seasons with the Vikings, as a cap-clearing maneuver.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Mike Zimmer torched Kirk Cousins in his press conference

Mike Zimmer criticizes Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings passing offense at the podium. To say things have been better between Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and the team’s starting quarterback Kirk Cousins would be a massive understatement. Zimmer has expressed his frustrations about some players on his team...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Do the Vikings have the next Tony Romo in their locker room?

Could Jake Browning actually end up being the quarterback of the future for the Minnesota Vikings?. Last Saturday night’s practice at the TCO Performance center wasn’t supposed to be a showcase for Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning. But thanks to the NFL’s current COVID-19 protocol forcing the Vikings to keep three of their signal-callers away from the facilities, Browning was the only arm available for the team to utilize.
NFLCBS Sports

Vikings acquire Jets tight end Chris Herndon after Irv Smith Jr. undergoes knee surgery, per report

The Vikings are expected to be without potential breakout starter Irv Smith Jr. when they open the 2021 season thanks to the third-year tight end undergoing surgery for a meniscus injury. On Tuesday, ahead of the NFL's deadline for 53-man roster cuts, Minnesota added an emergency fill-in. As NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported, the Vikings have acquired Chris Herndon from the Jets, adding the former fourth-rounder as a potential replacement starter for Week 1.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Make Decision On Backup Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t have any questions about who’ll be their starting quarterback, as Kirk Cousins is clearly the best option on the roster. When it comes to the No. 2 spot on the depth chart, though, there isn’t as much clarity. Jake Browning and Kellen Mond competed throughout training...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Everyone made the same joke about Vikings cutting Everson Griffen

Days after re-signing him, the Minnesota Vikings released edge rusher Everson Griffen on Tuesday. Over a week ago, the Minnesota Vikings and edge rusher Everson Griffen mended the broken bridge after he opted out of his contract last year and agreed to terms on a reunion for the upcoming season. For those Vikings fans looking forward to Griffen making the 53-man roster were dealt a punch to the gut on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
VikingsTerritory

Wild QB Theories Still Floating around Vikings Orbit

The Minnesota Vikings are 16 days from their first regular season game of 2021, but strange quarterback theories still persist relating to the team. Earlier in the offseason, fat rumors circulated with the insinuation that Kirk Cousins would be traded. He wasn’t, making the folks that predicted his imminent exodus to the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, or Houston Texans – look pretty silly.

Comments / 0

Community Policy