Attala County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Attala, Leake, Madison by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 10:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Attala; Leake; Madison A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of western Leake, southwestern Attala and northeastern Madison Counties through 315 PM CDT At 225 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Carthage, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Carthage, Camden, Tuscola, Thomastown, Cameron, Redwater and Standing Pine. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

