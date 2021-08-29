Special Weather Statement issued for Jackson, Vinton by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 14:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Jackson; Vinton A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northern Jackson and central Vinton Counties through 415 PM EDT At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Jackson, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jackson, Wellston, Mcarthur, Hamden, Coalton, Wilkesville, Radcliffe and Byer. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
