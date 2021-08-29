Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ontario by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ontario The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Ontario County in western New York * Until 345 PM EDT. * At 324 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Phelps, or near Geneva, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Geneva, Clifton Springs, Phelps, Seneca Castle, Seneca Lake State Park and West Junius. This includes Interstate 90 near exit 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH