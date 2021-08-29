Cancel
Hinds County, MS

Special Weather Statement issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-30 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Rankin, northeastern Hinds and southwestern Madison Counties through 230 PM CDT At 151 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Flowood, moving northwest at 35 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Jackson, Clinton, Pearl, Madison, Ridgeland, Brandon, Canton, Flowood, Flora, Bolton, Pocahontas, Gluckstadt, Brownsville, Annandale and Fannin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

