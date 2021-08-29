Cancel
Coffee County, AL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 08:34:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-29 15:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Coffee; Dale; Geneva; Houston Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Dale, southern Coffee, Geneva and southwestern Houston Counties in southeastern Alabama, Jackson, northeastern Bay, northwestern Calhoun, Walton, Holmes and Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 315 PM CDT At 227 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles west of Blountstown to Eglin Air Force Base. Movement was north at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Cottonwood, Vernon, De Funiak Springs, Bonifay, Geneva, Marianna, Chipley, Graceville, Dothan, Hartford, Taylor, Ashford, Slocomb, Samson, Cowarts, Eglin Air Force Base, Bradford, Union, Liberty and Live Oak. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

