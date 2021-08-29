Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barry, Ionia, Kent by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-29 15:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barry; Ionia; Kent The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Kent County in southwestern Michigan Southwestern Ionia County in south central Michigan Northeastern Barry County in southwestern Michigan * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles south of Lowell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lowell... Lake Odessa... Saranac Freeport... Woodland... Clarksville Woodbury... Alto HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0