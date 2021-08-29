Cancel
Hancock County, MS

Severe Weather Statement issued for Hancock by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-02 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Hancock A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN ST. BERNARD...NORTHEASTERN ORLEANS...SOUTHEASTERN ST. TAMMANY PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN HANCOCK COUNTIES At 637 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes were located along a line extending from near Lake Catherine to 14 miles northeast of Shell Beach, moving northwest at 60 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Orleans, Slidell, Pearl River, Lake Catherine, Pearlington, Lacombe and Slidell Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 260 and 273. Interstate 10 in Mississippi between mile markers 1 and 2. Interstate 12 between mile markers 71 and 84. Interstate 59 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 6. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

