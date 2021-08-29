Special Weather Statement issued for Seneca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 14:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Seneca Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northern Seneca County through 400 PM EDT At 325 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with heavy rain and frequent lightning along a line extending from near Lyons to near Ferguson Corners. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Seneca Falls, Waterloo, Fayette, Tyre, Canoga, Lehigh Vallley Junction, Border City, Dublin, Rose Hill and Cayuga Lake State Park. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 near 41. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH