Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jackson, Mason, Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 15:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Jackson; Mason; Putnam The National Weather Service in Charleston West Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Mason County in western West Virginia Northeastern Putnam County in western West Virginia Southern Jackson County in northwestern West Virginia * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 326 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles west of Kenna, or 8 miles southwest of Ripley, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripley, Kenna, Statts Mills, Evans, Given, Kentuck and Fairplain. This includes Interstate 77 in West Virginia between mile markers 122 and 139. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH