Broncos: Teddy Bridgewater’s greatest strength has very little to do with his play
Teddy Bridgewater will open the season as the Broncos’ starting quarterback, and GM George Paton is already leaning into his intangibles. The Denver Broncos feel they have two quarterbacks they could win with, but ultimately chose Teddy Bridgewater to go into the season as the starter over Drew Lock. Nearly exactly five years to the day from a career-altering leg injury, Bridgewater is a great story.fansided.com
Comments / 3