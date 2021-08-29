Inked: A Tale of Love launch trailer

Check out the launch trailer for a look at combat, platforming, and more, in the hack'n shoot 'em up game, Recompile. In Recompile, the player is a rogue piece of semi-sentient code, trapped in the Mainframe--a sprawling digital wasteland run by the Hypervisor; a homicidal AI dead-set on deleting trespassers. Master abilities such as time dilation and jetpack flight in the game which features multiple endings based on the player's actions; they can repair systems, restore lost data, hack or destroy enemies, all whilst uncovering the truth about the Hypervisor and the original purpose of the Mainframe. Recompile is available now on PC (via Steam), PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Game Pass.
