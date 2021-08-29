Inked: A Tale of Love launch trailer

"I think you guys watch too much soap opera." CJ Entertainment has revealed two new official trailers for the Thai romantic comedy called Love Battle, from a filmmaker named Wirat Hengkongdee making his second feature film. This already opened in Thailand in 2019, and is finally coming to the US soon. Tan is an insurance actuary who has calculated the survival probability of romantic relationships. He comes up with a new insurance policy called "Love Insurance", after being hurt and betrayed. It's a policy that guarantees a 100% return of the payment with 30% interest, if they don't break up within two years of signing. An office comedy where an insurance salesman falls for an innocent matchmaker as they "battle" over whether the numbers add up. The film co-stars Esther Supreeleela & Prama Imanotai as Jeed & Tan, along with Thanawetch Siriwattanakul and Warapun Nguitragool. It looks like cute romcom fun from Thailand.