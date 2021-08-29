Cancel
Granada Student Anusri Saraf of Livermore Tracks Near-Earth Asteroid During Summer Science Program

Cover picture for the articleOver five intense weeks this summer, Anusri Saraf of Livermore, a student at Granada High School, operated a research-grade telescope remotely to take images of a near-earth asteroid. She then calculated its orbital path, including the chance it will impact Earth in the future. Saraf participated in the Summer Science Program (SSP), joining 35 other top science students from around the world online for academic challenge, collaboration, and personal growth. Since 1959, this unique and highly selective program has offered teenagers their first taste of hands-on, collaborative experimental research. Years and even decades later, alumni describe it as “the educational experience of a lifetime.” Most go on to earn advanced degrees and leadership roles in their chosen careers.

