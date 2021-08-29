Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Verstappen backs Belgian GP call

By Chris Medland
racer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRace winner Max Verstappen backed the call to not allow any racing laps at the Belgian Grand Prix, admitting he had the best conditions of the whole field. Verstappen was starting from pole position on Sunday and during the formation laps behind the safety car — themselves delayed due to the weather — he claimed the conditions were possible to race in. However, as the lead car he did not suffer from the lack of visibility those behind him had, and after being limited to half points after only one classified lap that counted towards the race result behind the safety car, he said the right decision was made.

racer.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Belgian#Fia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Motorsportsracer.com

NASCAR confirms Next Gen number placement

NASCAR confirmed Friday evening that the car number on Next Gen would be moved forward. A glimpse of the new number placement was seen Friday when 23XI Racing introduced Kurt Busch as its second driver beginning next season. In a video posted on their social media channels, Busch walks up and stands next to his No. 45 Monster Energy Toyota, which features the forward number.
MotorsportsTelegraph

Lewis Hamilton blasts Belgian GP 'farce' as Max Verstappen handed win at washed-out race

Lewis Hamilton has accused Formula One’s rulers of putting money first following Sunday’s farcical Belgian Grand Prix which lasted only two laps behind the safety car. Max Verstappen was proclaimed as the winner of the shortest race in the sport’s 71-year history. George Russell took second, with Hamilton third after the 12th round at a rain-soaked Spa-Francorchamps circuit was finally abandoned following three hours and 44 embarrassing minutes.
Motorsportsmotorsportmagazine.com

2022 F1 driver line-up: latest news and rumours

Formula 1’s annual game of musical chairs is about to start in earnest, as the driver line-ups for 2022 start to take shape. Lewis Hamilton has confirmed that he will be on the F1 grid with Mercedes for at least two more years and Fernando Alonso is sticking with Alpine too.
Motorsportsracer.com

Grosjean set for Andretti Autosport move in 2022

Welcome to IndyCar’s Big 3, Romain Grosjean. Months after revealing the Frenchman was the hottest free agent in the paddock and the top driver on Michael Andretti’s acquisition list, RACER has learned Grosjean finally came to terms with Andretti Autosport. It’s believed the full-time deal was signed while both parties were at the most recent race at World Wide Technology Raceway, where Grosjean starred on his oval debut for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing. The 34-year-old will step into the No. 28 Honda currently piloted by Ryan Hunter-Reay after the season concludes in September.
Motorsportsracer.com

F1 considered Monday race, will address fans

The race organizers of the Belgian Grand Prix considered postponing the race until Monday but will now work out ways to compensate fans for the lack of action, according to Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali. Persistent rain and poor visibility ensured no racing took place on Sunday, with the FIA...
Motorsportsracer.com

FIA explains race result, refutes Hamilton claim

FIA race director Michael Masi says a Belgian Grand Prix classification of just a single lap still allows half points to be awarded, and refutes Lewis Hamilton’s claim commercial pressures led to the bare minimum running taking place. After lengthy delays and a suspended start procedure due to the weather...
Motorsportsracer.com

Daytona runner-up Buescher fails post-race inspection, disqualified

Chris Buescher’s car failed post-race inspection at Daytona International Speedway, disqualifying him from the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Buescher crossed the finish line second. A disqualification moves him to last, 40th, in the finishing order, earning one point. The infraction was with the track bar mounting assembly. It did not...
Motorsportsracer.com

INTERVIEW: Kurt Busch on 23XI move

“I am committed to winning. That’s my competitive nature. That’s always been who I am.”. If one goes to the 23XI Racing website they’ll see the quote you just read proclaimed by the one and only sporting legend Michael Jordan. Leader and overlord of the first-year startup 23XI Racing effort along with driver and co-owner Denny Hamlin and wheelman Bubba Wallace, the power trio will now welcome second driver and 2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch into the fold for the 2022 season. Yes, in the form of a press release that went out to the entire racing world on Friday afternoon, the 43-year-old racer with 22 seasons, 33 race wins, 745 race starts and 207,509 laps to his name in the NASCAR statistics site will now move from the soon-to-be extinct Chip Ganassi Cup program over to the 23XI organization to join fourth year Cup driver Wallace in the Toyota-backed race team for 2022.
Motorsportsracer.com

Dillon misses Playoffs after being collected in last-lap crash

Austin Dillon just wanted to finish. Involved in the last-lap crash at Daytona International Speedway in the regular-season finale, Dillon tried to get his car back to the finish line because he wasn’t sure where Richard Childress Racing teammate Tyler Reddick finished or was also collected in the chaos. Instead,...
MotorsportsESPN

Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton pay tribute to Kimi Raikkonen

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- Fellow world champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel led tributes to the retiring Kimi Raikkonen, who said he has no immediate plans to keep racing beyond 2021. Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, announced on Wednesday he will step away from F1 at the end of the season....
Motorsportsracer.com

Porto celebrates birthday with emphatic fourth USF2000 win

Kiko Porto, from Recife, Brazil, was on a mission in this afternoon’s first leg of the Cooper Tires USF2000 Grand Prix triple-header at New Jersey Motorsports Park. The championship leader had to settle for second place during qualifying this morning, but he turned the tables on pole-sitter Yuven Sundaramoorthy (Pabst Racing) from Delafield, Wis., by taking the lead at the first corner. Porto then romped clear to a dominant victory, his fourth of the season for the DEForce Racing team. It was the perfect way to celebrate his 18th birthday.
Motorsportsracer.com

Norris targeting points after missing pole chance

Lando Norris believes his crash in qualifying for the Belgian Grand Prix cost him a chance of pole position and he’s eager to make up for it in Sunday’s race. After topping Q1 and Q2, Norris crashed in very wet conditions at the start of the final part of qualifying, losing control through Eau Rouge and hitting the barrier on the left side of the track before spinning across to the opposite side. Given how strong he had been up to that point, Norris feels pole position was on the cards but a combination of factors led to his error.
Motorsportsracer.com

Lamborghini takes overall win, Racers Edge breaks through to win first Pro-Am

The No. 3 K-PAX Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 of Jordan Pepper and Andrea Caldarelli took the checkered flag under Full Course Yellow conditions after an incident between race leaders and traffic ended with a car in the wall, making the pole-sitter the provisional winner of the first race of the double-header weekend. The No. 93 Racers Edge Motorsports Acura NSX GT3, driven by Taylor Hagler and Dakota Dickerson, provisionally captured the Pro-Am win with a third-overall finishing position, while Conrad Grunewald and Jean-Claude Saada took the Am-class win in the No. 61 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GT3.
Motorsportsracer.com

Quinlan, Liefooghe win GT4 America Race 2 at Road America

The No. 119 BMW M4 GT4 driven by Gregory Liefooghe and Sean Quinlan for Stephen Cameron Racing took home a Pro-Am class win in Pirelli GT4 America competition Sunday at Road America, after a late-race restart and Turn 1 pass. The No. 52 BMW M4 GT4 driven by John Capestro-Dubets and Tom Capizzi for Auto Technic Racing finished second ahead of the No. 15 Aston Martin Vantage AMR of Kenton Koch and Bryan Putt for BSport Racing in Pro-Am.

Comments / 0

Community Policy