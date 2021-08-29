Cancel
Dunseith, ND

One dead, one injured after rollover in north-central North Dakota

INFORUM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUNSEITH, N.D. — One woman died and another suffered serious injuries in a rollover of a recreational off-highway vehicle Saturday, Aug. 28, near Dunseith, North Dakota. According to a report from the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 6:15 p.m. 6 miles northwest of Dunseith. While traveling on a minimum-maintenance road overgrown with grass, the driver of the 2021 Polaris RZR, Kimberly Hodell, 21, of St. John, North Dakota, lost control. The vehicle overturned, and both Hodell and a passenger, Shaylan Charboneau, 23, of Belcourt, North Dakota, were ejected. Hodell died at the scene; Charboneau was transported by ambulance to Quentin Burdick Memorial Hospital in Belcourt with serious injuries.

