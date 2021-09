LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clay Helton is back for another shot at restoring Southern California to an annual spot among college football’s national title contenders. The fact that Helton has received a half-dozen chances to accomplish this task is still the subject of immense angst in many corners of the Trojans’ huge fan base. But the indefatigably optimistic head coach believes No. 15 USC can build on its strong record in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a campaign that will put it right back where he has said the school belongs since he got the job six years ago.