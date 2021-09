The St. Clairsville Red Devils entered Friday evening’s road game against Carrollton facing a foe with familiarity. The two squads have been playing regularly since 2015, sans last year, and the Warriors have had measured success against the Red Devils, winning two of the five matchups. Both teams also fell to Bloom-Carroll in last year’s postseason. The Red Devils shook off a pair of early turnovers to overcome a 14-0 deficit and take a 42-35 victory.