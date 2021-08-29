Cancel
New Orleans, LA

Viral Photos & Videos Show Catastrophic Damage From Hurricane Ida in Louisiana—UPDATED

By DJ Digital
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
Twitter

Hurricane Ida made landfall at 11:55 a.m. on Sunday, August 29, 2021, and since then, the storm has left a trail of catastrophic damage in her path.

From storm surge to high winds, Ida’s extreme conditions have made for some pretty shocking images that tell the story behind this intense storm.

Be safe, and feel free to email any photos, videos, or social media posts to digital@1079isHot.com or share through the official Hot 107.9 app.

