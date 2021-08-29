Cancel
Lafayette, LA

Maryland Task Force 1 Stationed in Lafayette

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago

Maryland Task Force 1/ Staff Photo

As we wait to see what Hurricane Ida has in store for Louisiana, I stumbled upon a group of people who are in Lafayette and ready to help out in the recovery process.

The Maryland Task Force 1 is stationed at the Beaulieu Community Center awaiting further instructions on where help is needed in Louisiana.

It was decided that the Maryland Task Force 1 would deploy to Louisiana on August 27 back when Hurricane Ida was a Tropical Storm.

From the looks of it, this task force means business and is ready for whatever comes our way.

Maryland Task Force 1/ Staff Photo
Maryland Task Force 1/ Staff Photo

Thank you to the Maryland Task Force 1 for coming and assisting the recovery effort after Hurricane Ida passes. We are extremely grateful for your resources and help.

Maryland Task Force 1/ Staff Photo
Maryland Task Force 1/ Staff Photo

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com
