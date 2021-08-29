Cancel
Fyodor Dostoevsky Draws In His Manuscripts – Art of The Doodler

By Paul Sorene
Flashbak
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 200 sheets of Russian writer Fyodor Mikhailovich Dostoevsky’s notebooks and manuscripts contain drawings, among them mainly portraits, sketches of Gothic windows and arches, arabesques and calligrams. Dostoevsky (11 November 1821 – 9 February 1881) did not make his doodles for public view. His graphics do not illustrate the corresponding novels but are pictorial notes that make a link or suggest a line of thought or character development, a form of non-verbal communication, essentially hermeneutic and surely impossible to fully interpret without asking the writer.

flashbak.com

