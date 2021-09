2019 was a banner year for consulting placement at the top business schools in the United States and Europe. What effect did coronavirus have on the industry boom?. Answer: It seems to have slowed, but certainly couldn’t stop, the interest MBAs have for the industry. And while the overall salary for all schools that report a ,median declined slightly, the rise in salaries and signing bonuses for grads from the top schools continued apace — with more schools joining that select group.