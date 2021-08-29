Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Flames consume high-rise in Milan; residents evacuated

Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b2yHt_0bgZUe0D00
Italy Fire Smoke billows from a building in Milan, Italy, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. Firefighters were battling a blaze on Sunday that spread rapidly through a recently restructured 60-meter-high, 16-story residential building in Milan. There were no immediate reports of injuries or deaths. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) (Luca Bruno)

MILAN — (AP) — Italian firefighters on Sunday battled a high-rise blaze in Milan that spread rapidly through a 20-story residential building and poured black smoke into the air. Residents were hurriedly evacuated.

Mayor Giuseppe Sala said there were no reports of injuries or deaths, but that firefighters were kicking down doors, apartment by apartment, to make sure there were no victims.

“We are sure that there was time to get out, but until the controls are finished, we cannot be entirely sure," Sala told reporters at the scene. He said about 20 people were evacuated without incident.

The 60-meter (nearly 200-foot) tall building, part of a recent development project, was designed to look like the keel of a ship and included an aluminum sail on its roof, which burned and fell to the street in pieces.

A huge plume of black smoke rose from the reinforced concrete building named the Torre dei Moro and was visibile for kilometers (miles). Flames continued to burn inside nearly 3 hours after a dozen fire trucks and ambulances responded to the alarm.

One firefighter told the Corriere della Sera newspaper that the blaze was still limited when they arrived and firefighters were able to get residents out. Within an hour, the flames had spread from the 15th floor, where the fire appears to have started, quickly devouring the entire facade of the building.

Unidentified residents told Corriere that the panels on the facade were supposed to have been fire-resistant.

Firefighters say the fire involved a 20-story building. Plans for the project say it has 16 residential floors plus two underground.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
72K+
Followers
63K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giuseppe Sala
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#High Rise Building#Reinforced Concrete#Fire Trucks#Milan#Ap#Italian#The Corriere Della Sera#Corriere
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Europe
Related
AccidentsPosted by
IBTimes

Milan Tower Block Goes Up In Flames

Fire ripped through a 20-storey residential building in Milan, northern Italy, on Sunday, leaving rescue workers scrambling to make sure no one had been caught in the spectacular flames and thick smoke. The blaze started on the upper floors of the tower on the southern outskirts of the capital of...
LifestyleNew York Post

Dutch tourist dies after swallowing car keys in Spain

A Dutch man swallowed his car keys while vacationing in Barcelona and pleaded for help inside a supermarket — but he died because no one could understand what he was saying. The 37-year-old tourist, whose name was not revealed, entered the store in the Sarria district of Catalonia’s capital about 10:15 p.m. Aug. 5 in a state of distress, The US Sun reported.
EuropeBBC

Milan fire: Flames engulf modern 20-storey block of flats

A 20-storey block of flats in Milan was engulfed in flames on Sunday. The apartment block is only 10 years old, and Milan Mayor Beppe Sala said it was “unacceptable that such a modern building should have proved totally vulnerable”. All of the residents were reportedly evacuated safely.
Public Safetywhdh.com

Body of missing cruise ship passenger found in Netherlands

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A body found washed up in the northern Netherlands has been identified as that of an 81-year-old German who disappeared from a cruise ship earlier this month, Dutch police said Thursday. The body was discovered Tuesday morning on a beach on Terschelling, one of a...
AnimalsInternational Business Times

12 Dogs Rip Apart 20-Year-Old Student In Front Of Friend At Picnic Spot

In a horrific incident, a pack of dogs used to guard a herd of goats ripped apart a 20-year-old student in Italy. The victim of the vicious attack was identified as Simona Cavallaro. The university student was walking with a friend at a popular picnic spot in a pine forest at Mount Fiorino in Calabria, a region in southern Italy, when 12 canines mauled her to death.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Man found a tarantula so ‘humongous’, he had to call the police

A Wiltshire man who caught a ‘humongous’ tarantula on his wall was so shocked by his find he had to call the police. Tony Upton-Huang, 57 had just returned home from dropping his wife off at work on July 21 when he saw the creature on the side of his house in Swindon.
Penn, PAbutlerradio.com

Missing Horse Found Dead

A horse that went missing last week in Penn Township has been found dead. According to the missing animal website Net Posse, the 14-year-old Halfinger mare that was reported missing in late July was found in a ravine near the owner’s home earlier this week. It’s believed that the horse...
AnimalsBBC

Owner's devastation after four horses die in crash

A top eventer has spoken of his devastation after four horses died when the vehicle carrying them was struck by a lorry on the A9 near Perth. Nick Gauntlett was heading to the Land Rover Blair Castle International Horse Trials at the time of the crash at about 14:45 on Tuesday.
AnimalsBiloxi Sun Herald

Whimpering dog found buried alive in California field. Then the digging began

A dog was found buried alive in a field — and now California officials are investigating the startling discovery as possible intentional animal cruelty. The San Bernardino Animal Services Department said that officials went to a remote field Thursday morning after receiving a “report of a dog in distress,” director Kris Watson told KTLA.
Environmenttetongravity.com

​The Caldor Fire Is Now Engulfing South Lake Tahoe

California’s Caldor Fire is just one of many burning rampantly across the West, but just took an ominous turn as it heads straight to Lake Tahoe. As of Monday morning, residents of South Lake Tahoe stand under mandatory evacuation orders with the fire racing towards the lake. On Sunday evening, photographers captured the fire burning through Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort. Luckily no major structure damage was reported, but images show the ski area’s snowmaking guns spraying water on massive flames in an attempt to combat the blaze. Fire managers are warning that weather conditions including triple-digit temperatures and high winds will likely make the situation worse over the coming days.
California Stateabc10.com

Passed out man found with 300 California recall ballots

TORRANCE, Calif. — California authorities are investigating why a man found passed out in a car had more than 300 unopened mail-in ballots for the gubernatorial recall election. Torrance police say the man was arrested on Aug. 16 after being found in a store parking lot. Police, the U.S. Postal...
AustraliaPosted by
The Independent

Man who swam terrified ponies to safety shocked by electric current

A father swam his daughter’s ponies to safety through floodwaters in New Zealand, suffering an electric shock in the process.Residents were forced to evacuate their homes in Auckland on Monday night after a deluge of rain caused flash flooding in the area.As emergency services rushed to rescue people trapped in homes and cars in the city and surrounding areas, one couple in nearby Huapai battled to save their herd of horses as floodwaters rose rapidly around their home.Latisha George and Sean Bennett had attempted to move all of their livestock to higher ground as their paddocks began to flood but...
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.

Comments / 0

Community Policy