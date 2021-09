Of course Kanye West waited to drop Donda until a Sunday morning. Yes, half the time he’s a church booster, but the other half of the time, he wants you to know that if you do go to a church that isn’t his Sunday Service, you just might be missing out on new content. After a month of teased release dates, stadium-filling listening parties, problematic guest artist appearances, and somehow turning into both the Joker and the Phantom of the Opera, the album named after his late mother Donda West has arrived on streaming.