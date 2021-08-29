MOM AND POP WHITMAN: Which way on development of cleaner fuels?

Pop: Dutch apple cake, Mom. Eb made it especially for Mr. Dolan. He's been somewhat despondent lately. He figured electric cars are the future, and he recently read that Chevy Bolts have been recalled because of battery problems that can cause fires. He said he was saving some money to eventually buy a Chevy Bolt because he is in favor of President Biden's desire to be all-electric by 2030. The recall raises questions about the lithium-ion batteries used on nearly all electric vehicles.