Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

MOM AND POP WHITMAN: Which way on development of cleaner fuels?

Wicked Local
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePop: Dutch apple cake, Mom. Eb made it especially for Mr. Dolan. He's been somewhat despondent lately. He figured electric cars are the future, and he recently read that Chevy Bolts have been recalled because of battery problems that can cause fires. He said he was saving some money to eventually buy a Chevy Bolt because he is in favor of President Biden's desire to be all-electric by 2030. The recall raises questions about the lithium-ion batteries used on nearly all electric vehicles.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hydrogen Fuel#Gm#Electric Cars#Dutch#Chevy#South Korean#Gm#Evs#Tva#The Associated Press#Disney World#El Dorado National#Cornell#Stanford#Volvo#Kenworth#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Country
China
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

GM Now Making Zero Electric Vehicles As Bolt Production Pauses

General Motors is beginning to lay the foundation necessary to one day become an all-electric automaker. The company announced earlier this year its plan to stop selling gas-powered cars by 2035, and the company is getting ready to launch the GMC Hummer EV. However, a new recall leaves the automaker without a single electric vehicle in production right now.
Energy Industryelectrek.co

EGEB: 4 reasons why US solar panel shipments broke records in 2020

The US saw a record-breaking solar panel shipment boom in 2020. US onshore wind energy saw record growth in 2020 – more than any other energy source. UnderstandSolar is a free service that links you to top-rated solar installers in your region for personalized solar estimates. Tesla now offers price matching, so it’s important to shop for the best quotes. Click here to learn more and get your quotes. — *ad.
Baton Rouge, LABaton Rouge Business Report

Fuel shortage relief on the way as Biden taps petroleum reserve

President Joe Biden said has directed the Department of Energy to use all tools, including the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve, to keep gasoline flowing in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Reuters reports. “It’s important to know that the region hit by it is a key center of our nation’s oil...
Energy IndustryMic

Wind power is surging in the U.S., which means all sorts of good things

Sorry, Dunkin', but America increasingly runs on wind. According to a new report from the Department of Energy, wind was the fastest growing energy source in the country last year, and it wasn't particularly close. 2020 marked a record year for the renewable energy option, which surpassed all sources of power — including former President Donald Trump's precious coal — as the fastest growing in the country.
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Biofuels offer a cost-effective way to lower shipping emissions

Marine shipping traffic has grown steadily over the past decade—and so have the associated greenhouse gas emissions. Carbon emissions from ships grew almost 10% between 2012 and 2018, and the industry is a large consumer of petroleum fuel. Substituting biofuel could reduce the amount of greenhouse gases and other pollutants...
California Statengtnews.com

WattEV Builds California’s First Solar-powered Electric Truck Stop

WattEV Inc. is receiving a $5 million grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to build the state’s first solar-powered truck stop dedicated to heavy-duty electric trucks. Groundbreaking for the project is expected in late October. The CEC is anticipated to approve the grant on September 8 at its monthly business meeting.
Energy IndustryBusiness Insider

Everfuel to Deliver Green Hydrogen to Fuel Cells Developed by TECO 2030

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / August 31, 2021 / TECO 2030 has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the leading European hydrogen supplier Everfuel for the delivery of green hydrogen to fuel its fuel cells and fuel cell generators. This will enable decarbonisation of hard-to-decarbonise areas, such as construction sites.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
NRDC

US Will Oppose Fossil Fuel Projects at Development Banks

By: Jake Schmidt, Senior Strategic Director for International Climate, Natural Resources Defense Council; Steve Herz, Senior Attorney for International Climate and Policy Campaign, Sierra Club. The Biden administration released new guidance that will lead the U.S. to oppose fossil fuel projects at the Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs). Effective implementation of...
California StateGreen Car Reports

California helps fund largest deployment of electric semis yet—and charging for them

California environmental agencies plan to launch what they claim will be the largest deployment of heavy-duty electric commercial trucks in North America thus far. The South Coast Air Quality Management District (AQMD), California Air Resources Board (CARB), and California Energy Commission (CEC) will fund deployment of 100 electric trucks under the project, dubbed Joint Electric Truck Scaling Initiative (JETSI), according to a joint press release.
EconomyRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Shell to install 50,000 EV chargers in the UK

Shell will install 50,000 on-street electric vehicle chargers in the UK by 2025, the company announced on Wednesday. The rollout of charging stations will be done by ubitricity, which Shell acquired in February. Ubitricity — owner of the largest public EV charging network in the UK — embeds its technology into existing street infrastructure, like light poles.
Energy IndustryTree Hugger

How Green Is Maersk's Bio-Methanol Fuel?

In a recent post by Treehugger's Sami Grover about shipping companies taking baby steps into zero emissions future, he noted that the world's largest shipping company, Maersk, had ordered eight ships capable of running on bio-methanol. But he qualified it by noting, "Exactly where Maersk is going to source its bio-methanol, and whether those sources can scale to meet a significant portion of global shipping needs, could make all the difference between this being a symbolic move of limited value and a serious step toward lower emissions shipping."
Colorado Statebizjournals

America's first hydrogen fuel cell tow truck fleet is coming to Colorado

In the ever-escalating conversation about increasing the number of zero-emissions vehicles on Colorado roadways, hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles typically have taken a backseat to those fueled by other kinds of batteries. But AAA Colorado is hoping to change that. The century-old nonprofit auto club has announced an agreement with Denver-based New...
Energy Industryngtnews.com

Innovative Fuel Systems Orders CNG Modules from Quantum

Alternative energy company Quantum Fuel Systems was selected by Innovative Fuel Systems (IFS) to supply natural gas fuel systems for its heavy-duty trucks. IFS provides technology to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the transportation industry. IFS partnered with KAG Canada, a subsidiary of the largest bulk commodity hauler in North America, to utilize its technology in their tractor trailers. Six Westcan Bulk Transport vehicles have been retrofitted with Quantum’s compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel system modules, resulting in engines that can operate on both diesel fuel and cleaner burning CNG.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

HyPoint and Piasecki Aircraft partner to develop hydrogen fuel cell systems for eVTOLs

Estimated reading time 5 minutes, 55 seconds. HyPoint, the company developing zero carbon-emission turbo air-cooled hydrogen fuel cell systems for aviation and urban air mobility, has announced that it has entered into a multi-phase collaborative development agreement with Piasecki Aircraft Corporation (PiAC), a pioneer in advanced rotorcraft and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) platforms and technologies, for the development and certification of a hydrogen fuel cell system for electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicle applications. The initial $6.5 million agreement will culminate in the development of five 650kW hydrogen fuel cell systems for use in Piasecki’s eVTOL PA-890 Compound Helicopter, which is expected to be the world’s first manned hydrogen-powered helicopter.

Comments / 0

Community Policy