Shots fired near carnival at Orange Park Mall, 1 person in custody

Heavy law enforcement presence surrounded the area of Orange Park Mall Saturday night after gunshots were fired in a parking lot across the street from the mall.

The carnival that was going on at the mall was shut down and the mall closed early due to a large number of crowds at the event. In a Facebook post, the Clay County Sheriff's Office wrote "If you have a child at the carnival, please come get them immediately."

Following the closures, the sheriff's office set up a pick-up area for parents getting their kids from the carnival. The pick-up location was between Chick-fil-A and the eyeglass store on Wells Road.

CCSO said the person who fired the shots has been taken into custody. There were about seven to eight shots fired.

The shots were not fired at the carnival or the mall. The shots were fired in a parking lot across from the mall near Chick-fil-A, according to the sheriff's office.

No one was injured during the incident.

During a media briefing, CCSO said "some juveniles" got into altercations Saturday night which caused them to shut down the carnival.

This was the second week of the carnival and the sheriff's office said there were multiple fights during its first week.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Orange Park Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol all assisted on the scene.

Following Saturday's incident, Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook took to Facebook Sunday to ensure residents that Orange Park Mall is a safe place.

In her post, Cook also stated that " Orange Park Mall is also one of the largest, if not the largest generator of tax dollars for our community."

Cook went on to mention a few things she wants every Clay resident to think about in regards to the mall.

You can read the sheriff's full statement below.

Follow Up regarding the Orange Park Mall….

First, the mall has been a cornerstone in Clay County. Built in 1975, it has long stood as a family friendly place to shop and gather. Orange Park Mall is also one of the largest, if not the largest generator of tax dollars for our community.

A few things I want every Clay resident to think about….

1) Orange Park Mall is generally very safe. I have the numbers to prove it.

2) Orange Park Mall provides jobs for people who live in our community.

3) Orange Park Mall is one of the first big landmarks people see when they enter in Clay from Blanding.

People who are up to no-good will not go to places where it is obvious the community cares. It’s called the Broken Windows Theory.

The CCSO will not be “giving up” on the Orange Park Mall. We will not be giving up ANY ground to anyone who wants to create havoc in our community.

I encourage every concerned Clay County resident who has reached out and asked how they can help to go to the mall this week and walk around, spend a little money. Show the businesses in the mall some love.

We need to send a very clear message that Clay County Citizens will not tolerate anyone who is up to no-good. We can not and will not “give up”….period.