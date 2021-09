Ram, on the other hand, was an attempt to flex his musical muscle through the use of ornate arrangements and a group of hired hands, plucked mostly from the New York studio scene, where the sessions were based. While the album was mostly packed with catchy melodies in true Macca tradition, it was widely derided as being too cloy, too cutesy and wholly inundated with puerile pop and pretension. The fact that Linda McCartney was given equal billing didn’t help matters either; possessing questionable musical ability, her role was confined to that of a backing vocalist. Yet even that limited exposure didn’t deter the criticism. Instead, it simply amplified the antagonism by underscoring the self-conscious over-indulgence that pervaded the effort overall.