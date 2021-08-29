Cancel
Michael Gove spotted raving at Aberdeen nightclub

By Daniel Sanderson,
Telegraph
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Gove stunned revellers at an Aberdeen nightclub by “raving” on a dancefloor into the early hours. The Cabinet Office minister, who was described as “merry” by eyewitnesses, was filmed in a suit flailing his arms, dancing wildly and hugging other clubbers in his home city. Those who also attended...

Michael Gove
