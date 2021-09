Ford's range of Super Duty trucks is among the best-selling in the country, and the latest is more capable than ever. Not only does the 2022 F-250 smash Chevrolet in towing, but it is also now available with a winch for even greater capability. Unfortunately, good things cost money, and the Super Duty is about to ask for more of yours. According to a dealer bulletin, the 2022 F-Series Super Duty range of trucks is about to increase in price. Fortunately, the increase isn't too big at just $250 across the board. It's part of what Ford is calling "competitive pricing action" and will go into effect next week.