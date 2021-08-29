Cancel
Citrus County, FL

High-five for Eckerd Connects Hi-Five ‘social and emotional’ learning program

By Nancy Kennedy
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince 2009, Eckerd Connects Hi-Five has been equipping Citrus County middle school students with skills to successfully handle social and emotional challenges. Through classroom programs, small groups, summer camps and fun events throughout the year, kids are learning about goal setting and good decision making, effective communication and conflict resolution, respect for others, kindness, responsibility, handling emotions and controlling impulses, developing strategies to resist peer pressure and avoid substance abuse.

