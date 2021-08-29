High-five for Eckerd Connects Hi-Five ‘social and emotional’ learning program
Since 2009, Eckerd Connects Hi-Five has been equipping Citrus County middle school students with skills to successfully handle social and emotional challenges. Through classroom programs, small groups, summer camps and fun events throughout the year, kids are learning about goal setting and good decision making, effective communication and conflict resolution, respect for others, kindness, responsibility, handling emotions and controlling impulses, developing strategies to resist peer pressure and avoid substance abuse.www.chronicleonline.com
Comments / 0