Explore an 8-Bit Earth with a Raspberry Pi Google Maps NES Cartridge

By Ash Hill
Tom's Hardware
Tom's Hardware
 4 days ago
Back in 2012, Google teased a video of a working Google Maps NES cartridge. It showed a demonstration of a family plugging in the cartridge and even blowing on it to get access to an 8-bit version of our planet. Unfortunately, this was just part of an April Fool’s Day gag, but that didn’t stop maker Ciciplusplus from developing his own, functional Google Maps NES cartridge almost a decade later with the help of a Raspberry Pi.

