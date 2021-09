Lee County Commissioner’s mandated that Lee County Sheriff’s office inspects every gas pump and place a sticker of lee county sheriff’s office. Three skimmers were found at a 7-Eleven in Lehigh Acres. The gas station is located at 1626 Meadow Rd., between SR-82 and Sunshine Boulevard. This station had NO inspection from the Lee County Sherriff and NO stickers on the pumps when the story broke on June 16, 2021.