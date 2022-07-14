Ursuline High School football preview

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Clinton-Massie sent Ursuline into the off-season with a bad taste in their mouth after last December’s 29-28 setback where the Irish led 28-7 in the second half.

In his first stint as the Irish’s head coach, Dan Reardon’s team finished as the state runner-up in 2007 and then came back the next year to win it’s first of three titles in a row (2008, 2009, 2010). Will this year be a title winner for Ursuline once again?

Ursuline graduated a handful of their standout offensive contributors from last year’s team in quarterback Brady Shannon (2832 yards passing, 29 TDs; 832 rushing yards, 8 TDs), running back DeMarcus McElroy (2348 rushing yards, 43 TDs) and wideouts Dean Boyd (985 receiving yards, 10 TDs) and Jakylan Irving (511 receiving yards) not to mention a pair of their offensive linemen in Pad McCarthy and Hayden Dorion.

The Irish returns a trio of key linemen who all earned First-Team All-League a year ago in Brian Frasco, Colton Ross and Isaac Lucas. A couple of playmakers are back in the fold in senior Marc Manning and his classmate Will Burney. Manning caught 43 passes for 586 yards last year while hauling in 8 touchdowns. Burney finished with 36 receptions for 427 yards and 4 scores.

As a freshman, DC Ferrell completed 61.7% of his 201 passes for 1800 yards and 21 touchdowns for Liberty. This season, as a sophomore, he’ll be playing for coach Reardon and the green and gold.

Defensively, Ursuline appears to be in line to see much improvement from their unit. The Irish should be stout up front with Ty’Req Donlow (118 tackles, 12 QB sacks), Mike Branch (62 tackles) and Casey Leugers (51 tackles) are both back. Landon Charles (71 tackles), CJ Frasco (73 tackles) and Lorenzo Rohrbaugh (83 tackles) are both back in the fold as well. In the secondary, Jack Ericson (2 INTs) will anchor the defensive backfield for the Irish this season.

Ursuline will welcome Brookfield on Thursday, August 18.

Ursuline Fighting Irish

Fast Facts

Head Coach: Dan Reardon, 12th season at Ursuline (in two separate stints, 92-44)

2021 Record : 11-4 (2-0) T-1st place in SVC

Last 5 Years: 23-32 (41.8%)

Home Field : Stambaugh Stadium

League : Steel Valley Conference

Base Offense : Multiple

Base Defense : 3-3-5

2021 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 42.7 (3rd in Area)

Scoring Defense: 32.3 (50th in Area)

Total Offense : 457.0

Rushing Offense : 264.5

Passing Offense : 192.5

2021 Individual Leaders

Passing : Brady Shannon – 2832 yards, 61.3% (193-315), 29 TDs

Rushing: DeMarcus McElroy – 2348 yards, 6.9 avg, 43 TDs

Receiving : Dean Boyd – 985 yards, 17.0 avg, 10 TDs

2021 Results

Clinton-Massie 29 Irish 28*

Irish 34 Port Clinton 17*

Irish 64 West Branch 35 *

Irish 42 Glenville 38*

Irish 54 Salem 35*

Irish 48 Canton South 20*

Irish 43 Mooney 12

Irish 48 East 6

Cleveland VASJ 46 Irish 28

St. Vincent-St. Mary 49 Irish 14

Irish 50 Harding 49

Irish 48 Fitch 47

Chardon 36 Irish 27

Irish 50 Hickory 7

Irish 62 Bishop Hartley 58

*-playoff

2021 Steel Valley Conference

Ursuline – 2-0 (11-4)

Chaney – 2-0 (4-5)

East – 0-2 (1-7)

Cardinal Mooney – 0-2 (1-9)

2022 Schedule

Aug. 18 – Brookfield

Aug. 26 – Padua Franciscan

Sept. 2 – at Farrell

Sept. 9 – Fitch

Sept. 16 – at Harding

Sept. 24 – at Chaney

Sept. 30 – St. Vincent-St. Mary

Oct. 7 – at Boardman

Oct. 14 – East

Oct. 21 – Mooney

