Youngstown, OH

Ursuline High School football preview

By Vince Pellegrini
 2 days ago

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Clinton-Massie sent Ursuline into the off-season with a bad taste in their mouth after last December’s 29-28 setback where the Irish led 28-7 in the second half.

In his first stint as the Irish’s head coach, Dan Reardon’s team finished as the state runner-up in 2007 and then came back the next year to win it’s first of three titles in a row (2008, 2009, 2010). Will this year be a title winner for Ursuline once again?

Ursuline graduated a handful of their standout offensive contributors from last year’s team in quarterback Brady Shannon (2832 yards passing, 29 TDs; 832 rushing yards, 8 TDs), running back DeMarcus McElroy (2348 rushing yards, 43 TDs) and wideouts Dean Boyd (985 receiving yards, 10 TDs) and Jakylan Irving (511 receiving yards) not to mention a pair of their offensive linemen in Pad McCarthy and Hayden Dorion.

The Irish returns a trio of key linemen who all earned First-Team All-League a year ago in Brian Frasco, Colton Ross and Isaac Lucas. A couple of playmakers are back in the fold in senior Marc Manning and his classmate Will Burney. Manning caught 43 passes for 586 yards last year while hauling in 8 touchdowns. Burney finished with 36 receptions for 427 yards and 4 scores.

As a freshman, DC Ferrell completed 61.7% of his 201 passes for 1800 yards and 21 touchdowns for Liberty. This season, as a sophomore, he’ll be playing for coach Reardon and the green and gold.

Ursuline reaches state final for first time in over a decade with win over Port Clinton

Defensively, Ursuline appears to be in line to see much improvement from their unit. The Irish should be stout up front with Ty’Req Donlow (118 tackles, 12 QB sacks), Mike Branch (62 tackles) and Casey Leugers (51 tackles) are both back. Landon Charles (71 tackles), CJ Frasco (73 tackles) and Lorenzo Rohrbaugh (83 tackles) are both back in the fold as well. In the secondary, Jack Ericson (2 INTs) will anchor the defensive backfield for the Irish this season.

Ursuline will welcome Brookfield on Thursday, August 18.

Ursuline Fighting Irish
Fast Facts
Head Coach: Dan Reardon, 12th season at Ursuline (in two separate stints, 92-44)
2021 Record : 11-4 (2-0) T-1st place in SVC
Last 5 Years: 23-32 (41.8%)
Home Field : Stambaugh Stadium
League : Steel Valley Conference
Base Offense : Multiple
Base Defense : 3-3-5

2021 Team Stats
Scoring Offense: 42.7 (3rd in Area)
Scoring Defense: 32.3 (50th in Area)
Total Offense : 457.0
Rushing Offense : 264.5
Passing Offense : 192.5

2021 Individual Leaders
Passing : Brady Shannon – 2832 yards, 61.3% (193-315), 29 TDs
Rushing: DeMarcus McElroy – 2348 yards, 6.9 avg, 43 TDs
Receiving : Dean Boyd – 985 yards, 17.0 avg, 10 TDs

2021 Results
Clinton-Massie 29 Irish 28*
Irish 34 Port Clinton 17*
Irish 64 West Branch 35 *
Irish 42 Glenville 38*
Irish 54 Salem 35*
Irish 48 Canton South 20*
Irish 43 Mooney 12
Irish 48 East 6
Cleveland VASJ 46 Irish 28
St. Vincent-St. Mary 49 Irish 14
Irish 50 Harding 49
Irish 48 Fitch 47
Chardon 36 Irish 27
Irish 50 Hickory 7
Irish 62 Bishop Hartley 58
*-playoff

2021 Steel Valley Conference
Ursuline – 2-0 (11-4)
Chaney – 2-0 (4-5)
East – 0-2 (1-7)
Cardinal Mooney – 0-2 (1-9)

2022 Schedule
Aug. 18 – Brookfield
Aug. 26 – Padua Franciscan
Sept. 2 – at Farrell
Sept. 9 – Fitch
Sept. 16 – at Harding
Sept. 24 – at Chaney
Sept. 30 – St. Vincent-St. Mary
Oct. 7 – at Boardman
Oct. 14 – East
Oct. 21 – Mooney

