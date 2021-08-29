W.J. Keenan High School student-athlete dies

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another Midlands high school mourns the loss of a student-athlete. A W.J. Keenan High School football player, Donadrian Robinson, died on Saturday. “We are saddened about the tragic loss of one of our students,” Richland One Superintendent Dr. Craig Witherspoon said in a statement. “Donadrian Robinson, a senior at W.J. Keenan High School, died unexpectedly Saturday. Donadrian was a member of the W.J. Keenan Raiders football team. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and the students, faculty, and staff at W.J. Keenan. The district’s Crisis Team will be at the school tomorrow to provide counseling, assistance, and support as needed.”