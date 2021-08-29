Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson declares state of emergency, closes city offices
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson has declared a state of emergency as the area starts to experience the effects of powerful Hurricane Ida. Except for emergency personnel, city operations will close in response to Ida during a designated Alert status mobilization period from noon on Sunday until a time to be determined, according to the mayor's office. In accordance with the order, all City of Mobile offices will be closed on Monday.www.fox10tv.com
