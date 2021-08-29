49ers-Raiders: WR Jalen Hurd looks set to play, team captains announced

COSTA MESA — Add another ailment to Jalen Hurd’s medical file. The 49ers’ injury-plagued wide receiver will not participate in joint practices with the Chargers this week or play in Sunday’s preseason game against Los Angeles because of knee tendinitis. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t know if Hurd’s condition was related to the torn ACL he suffered in last year’s training camp. The 2019 third-round pick hasn’t practiced since last week and Shanahan said the decision was made to sideline him for about 10 days to see how his knee responds.