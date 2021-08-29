Cancel
49ers-Raiders: WR Jalen Hurd looks set to play, team captains announced

By David Bonilla
 4 days ago
Wide receiver Jalen Hurd appears set to play in just the second game of his career, with the first being a preseason matchup against the Dallas Cowboys during his rookie season in 2019. He was suited up and warmed up with his teammates before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders this afternoon.

NFL49erswebzone.com

Latest Jalen Hurd injury puts 49ers in almost impossible spot

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Whatever the San Francisco 49er do with WR Jalen Hurd isn't going to be an easy call. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' Jaquiski Tartt not expected back anytime soon, plus...
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

John Lynch provides Trey Lance injury update, says 49ers in talks with Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

2.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch spoke with reporters via a conference call today and provided an injury update on Trey Lance. The rookie quarterback suffered a small fracture—described as a chip—in a finger on his throwing hand. Head coach Kyle Shanahan initially said that Lance was expected to miss about seven days, which would put his timeline for a return at next week.
NFL49erswebzone.com

Jalen Hurd makes 49ers’ 53-man roster, can prove John Lynch right

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Jalen Hurd, whose on-field potential remains a mystery, is set to make his NFL debut this season. More San Francisco 49ers News. 49ers' John Lynch not ready to give up on...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Other 49ers roster moves on day of final cuts

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 49ers made cuts, but they also placed players on PUP, IR and made a trade. More San Francisco 49ers News. Looming 49ers roster cuts present tough choices for Kyle Shanahan,...
NFLYardbarker

Why the 49ers Retained Jalen Hurd

Jalen Hurd made it onto the 53 man roster of the San Francisco 49ers. He somehow survived being cut despite being healthy for barely a handful of practices and one preseason game. However, Kyle Shanahan views him as one of their six best wide receivers. A claim like that is...
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

49ers' Jalen Hurd sidelined after latest setback; Joe Staley makes coaching debut

COSTA MESA — Add another ailment to Jalen Hurd’s medical file. The 49ers’ injury-plagued wide receiver will not participate in joint practices with the Chargers this week or play in Sunday’s preseason game against Los Angeles because of knee tendinitis. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he didn’t know if Hurd’s condition was related to the torn ACL he suffered in last year’s training camp. The 2019 third-round pick hasn’t practiced since last week and Shanahan said the decision was made to sideline him for about 10 days to see how his knee responds.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Daniel Jeremiah: 49ers’ Trey Lance will be ‘a nightmare to defend’ when he gets into games

1.6k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Everyone is discussing the quarterback switcheroo on display yesterday when the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Las Vegas Raiders to close out the preseason. The back-and-forth subbing between Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance left respected NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah very impressed and eager to see how this translates into the regular season.
NFLNiners Nation

49ers injury updates: Shanahan is hopeful Jalen Hurd can practice next week

The 49ers are Chargers finished up their first of two practices. There were no fights or skirmishes, which is rare in today’s age. There was plenty of trash talk, though. But, the energy was the best since training camp started, which is what happens when you get to go against a player in a different jersey.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers’ John Lynch not ready to give up on Jalen Hurd

1.1k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Two years ago, fans of the San Francisco 49ers couldn't get enough of rookie wide receiver Jalen Hurd. His combination of size and speed, along with coach Kyle Shanahan's offensive scheme, led many to believe Hurd would be a force in the NFL. And after he scored two touchdowns in a preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys, fans were ready to have him fitted for a gold jacket.
NFLNBC Sports

John Lynch: It would be a really good thing for our team if Jalen Hurd can be out there

Wide receiver Jalen Hurd‘s career has not panned out as hoped since the 49ers drafted him in the third round of the 2019 draft, but the team isn’t giving up on him yet. Hurd has not played in a regular season game due to injuries and knee tendonitis has kept him off the field this summer. He’s been able to practice recently, however, and is set to play in the preseason finale against the Raiders.
NFLNBC Sports

49ers face tough 53-man roster decision with WR Hurd

Coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have some tough decisions ahead, and what to do with 49ers wide receiver Jalen Hurd is at the top of the list. The 49ers used a 2019 third-round pick (67th overall) to select Hurd, who has yet to play a regular season snap. The thought was that the 6-foot-4 former running back would be able to do it all on the field, but that plan has yet to materialize.
NFL49erswebzone.com

49ers injury updates: Good news on Trent Williams; Javon Kinlaw, Jalen Hurd among those not practicing

1.2k shares Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. Matt Barrows of The Athletic has some good news for those who were worried about San Francisco 49ers tackle Trent Williams' knee. While the eight-time Pro Bowler isn't participating in today's joint practice with the Los Angeles Chargers in Southern California, he is walking around with his teammates and doesn't appear to be limping or bothered by the injury.
NFLPosted by
49erswebzone

Why Baldy feels the 49ers should give Trey Lance more first-team snaps vs. Raiders

1k share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to play their final preseason game, a Sunday matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. This past weekend, Jimmy Garoppolo received one drive's worth of work against the Los Angeles Chargers. Of course, that drive lasted 15 plays.

