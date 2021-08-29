Cancel
Who is the church?

lakenewsonline.com
Cover picture for the articleThe Church is the people, not the building. It is the Lord’s House, or a place of worship. There was a time in America when God’s House was the focal point of a community. It was the priority of families. You dressed up, some even wore hats, both men and women. You were going to be in God’s House. I had five children, the challenge was to keep the first one clean till all were clean and ready. All of the special gatherings were marked on the family calendar. God’s House was open every day of the week and there were a lot of opportunities to fellowship with other believers. I can remember “ice cream socials”, Vacation Bible School, Sunday afternoon picnics, all with family and friends.

www.lakenewsonline.com

