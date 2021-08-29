Cancel
The 10 Biggest Questions Surrounding Ohio State

By Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThat’s all that’s separating Ohio State and Minnesota from kicking off their respective seasons. As always, the Buckeyes will enter 2021 with massive expectations. After months of waiting, OSU finally has a chance to erase the bitter taste the 52-24 national championship loss to Alabama left in its mouths in January and will now attempt to make its third straight College Football Playoff appearance and claim its first national title since 2014.

The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes are ready to open the 2021 season this week with a trip to Minnesota for the first time since 2014. The Buckeyes are 4-time defending Big Ten champions and have been in the College Football Playoff each of the last two seasons. But with new leadership - including a new quarterback this year - Ohio State has a lot to prove if they want to be back in that same position come December.

