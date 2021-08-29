Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

2 Pak Army soldiers killed in exchange of fire

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslamabad [Pakistan], August 29 (ANI): Two Pakistan Army soldiers were killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists from across the Afghan border in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. In a statement on Sunday, the Pak military's media wing "strongly" condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,...

www.birminghamstar.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pakistan Army#Babar Iftikhar#Khyber Pakhtunkhwa#Pak Army#Ani#Ispr#Pak Afghan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
Public SafetyClayton News Daily

The Taliban knocked on her door 3 times. The fourth time, they killed her

Najia was at home with her three young sons and daughter in a small village in northern Afghanistan when Taliban fighters knocked on their door. Najia's daughter Manizha, 25, knew they were coming -- her mother had told her they'd done the same thing the previous three days, demanding that she cook food for up to 15 fighters.
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
WorldPosted by
The Independent

‘Visibly petrified’ Afghan TV anchor reads headlines while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban

A video of an Afghan TV presenter dressed in a suit and tie continuing to host his talk show while surrounded by gun-toting Taliban fighters has gone viral on social media.The 42-second clip shows the host of Afghanistan TV, identified by Vice as Mirwaiz Haidari Haqdost, sitting next to a Taliban leader while reading out a statement from the hardline group.According to media reports, the men stormed the building on Sunday and demanded to speak to the presenter. The anchor spoke about the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in Afghanistan and urged locals to cooperate with the group...
Worldlincolnnewsnow.com

Local Man Among the Fallen in Kabul Attacks

Thirteen US service members were killed in the suicide assault blasts at the Kabul airport on Aug. 26. One of the fallen was Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, 20, who was from the St. Louis area. His father, Mark Schmitz, spoke with St. Louis Radio Today. According to the interview, Lance Cpl. Schmitz had been in Afghanistan for two weeks after being stationed in Jordan for his first deployment.
Wyoming StatePosted by
Laramie Live

Wyoming Marine Among 13 Killed in Afghanistan Bombing

Rylee McCollum, a Wyoming-born Marine, was one of the 13 U.S. service members who was killed in the suicide bombing at an Afghanistan airport in the country's capital of Kabul. Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon confirmed the news in a tweet he put out early Friday afternoon. "I'm devastated to learn...
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
MilitaryBirmingham Star

Uzbekistan says it executed 'forced landing' of 46 planes

Tashkent [Uzbekistan], August 17 (ANI): Uzbekistan on Monday said that it "forced landing" of 46 Afghan aircraft crossing into its airspace as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Citing a statement that was issued late Monday, Daily Sabah reported that according to officials, hundreds of Afghan soldiers fled to Uzbekistan...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

China will remember the Marines at the gate

Death cometh soon or late. And the temples of his gods." Eleven Marines and one Navy corpsman (a combat medic) died alongside Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss in the ISIS attack on the Kabul airport last Thursday. But the 13 did their duty and held the airport gate. The pain...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryPosted by
The Week

The U.S. destroyed or 'demilitarized' all equipment left at Kabul airport, depriving the Taliban of more trophies

When the last U.S. military aircraft flew out of Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport on Monday, the only usable equipment left behind was machinery to help the airport return to civilian operation as soon as possible, U.S. Central Command chief Gen. Frank McKenzie said at a press conference. The rest of the equipment — 70 mine-resistant ambush protected (MRAP) vehicles, 27 Humvees, 73 aircraft, an unspecified number of counter-rocket, artillery, and mortar (C-RAM) systems — was destroyed or "demilitarized." These vehicles and weapons will "never be able to be operated by anyone again," McKenzie said.
Aerospace & Defensecitizensjournal.us

Watch: Man Hangs From U.S.-Supplied Black Hawk Helicopter In Afghanistan

Video emerged Monday showing a man hanging from a U.S.-supplied helicopter during what is being called an aerial “patrol” of Kandahar, Afghanistan. The footage shared by the Talib Times, which calls itself the “English language official account of Islamic Emirate Afghanistan,” shows the person dangling from what’s thought to be a UH-60 Black Hawk chopper.
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

US military disabled scores of aircraft before leaving Kabul airport

The US military disabled scores of aircraft and armored vehicles as well as a high-tech rocket defense system at the Kabul airport before it left Monday, a US general said. The US also left behind the C-RAM system -- counter rocket, artillery, and mortar -- that was used to protect the airport from rocket attacks. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy